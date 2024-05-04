By Joe Koizumi

IBF bantamweight champion Emmanuel Rodriguez (22-2, 13 KOs), from Puerto Rico, made weight at 117.75, a quarter pound under the limit on Friday in Osaka, Japan, while Japanese challenger IBF#1 Ryosuke Nishida (8-0, 1KO) scaled in at the class limit 118. Their encounter will take place at Edion Arena Osaka this Saturday evening.

The officials are as follows: referee Danrex Tapdasan (Philippines); judges Carl Zappia (Australia), Gil Co (Philippines) and Sanong Uomin (Thailand).

The promoter is KWORLD3 (AKA Kameda) Promotions.