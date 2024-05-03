Canelo, Munguia make weight Canelo Álvarez 166.8 vs. Jaime Munguía 167.4

(undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight title)



Mario Barrios 146.6 vs. Fabian Maidana 146.2

(WBC interim welterweight title)



Brandon Figueroa 125.4 vs. Jessie Magdaleno 128.6

(WBC interim featherweight title)

Note: Magdaleno missed weight – not eligible for the title



Eimantas Stanionis 146.6 vs. Gabriel Maestre 146.8

(WBA regular welterweight title)



Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: PPV (Prime Video or DAZN) Beterbiev injured, clash with Bivol POSTPONED! Interview: Jonny Mansour Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

