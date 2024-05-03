Canelo Álvarez 166.8 vs. Jaime Munguía 167.4
(undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight title)
Mario Barrios 146.6 vs. Fabian Maidana 146.2
(WBC interim welterweight title)
Brandon Figueroa 125.4 vs. Jessie Magdaleno 128.6
(WBC interim featherweight title)
Note: Magdaleno missed weight – not eligible for the title
Eimantas Stanionis 146.6 vs. Gabriel Maestre 146.8
(WBA regular welterweight title)
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV (Prime Video or DAZN)
Canelo, Munguia make weight
– Looking forward to a good night of fights.
– Don’t really have a dog in any of the matches, but I wouldn’t mind seeing a Mungia upset.
– I thought that listing the weights for only 4 bouts was a mistake, but that’s the whole card, that’s it.
– Seems like more undercard fights should be on the menu for $90.
– Thank you, again, Amazon Fire Stick…….
Vamossssssssss munguiaaaaaaaaaa
Ajuaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
You the next champ munguiaaaaaaaaa
Canello and Mongia, very professional fighters. They made the way like a real champion’s not like fancy ryan garcia.
Ok snowflake 😉
Who else is gonna watch this fight free and save their money for a Canelo/Benavidez fight if Canelo has the balls…
I like to pay. How does the sport survive if boxing supporters don’t pay up? Plus how can you be a boxing fan and expect free boxing entertainment?
– I already have a $235/month Comcast Cable bill.
– That’s more than my monthly gas and electric bill combined.
– I paid extra for HBO and Showtime for almost 35 years to watch boxing.
– I go to live Boxing events several times a year as I am the East Coast and have easy access to the NJ casinos, Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, Madison Square Garden, and most recently Barclay’s Center.
– I will be at the Zander Xayas fight at MSG for Puerto Rican Day weekend.
– I have an Amazon Fire Stick and I use it to watch boxing PPV events, as well as any movie or TV that’s in the library of all the apps. It’s the best $35 that I ever spent.
– Since I have probably spent literally tens of thousands of $$ over my 59 years to follow, support, and watch Boxing, I don’t have an issue with watching an event for free on my Stick. Other people do, but I don’t………..
If you don’t pay when you should you are a ‘cheat’ just like a pro boxer on PEDs!
Canelo gonna knock out. place your bets gentlemen.
I am so glad Canelo and Munguia made weight.
Arturo hell yeah!
@Arturo hell yeah!
Don’t like the fact that Canelo is able to ‘choose’ who he fights and doesn’t, but gotta give it to him, he is always in shape, gives his best in a fight, draws a massive interest and a massive crowd to the sport of boxing.
Did not see Oscar at the weigh in
He was there, dressed as a woman. He loves that, cocaine, alcohol and money.
Nope, not doing it.
make it real Jaime; don’t sell out; win or lose you will gain the fans respect;
That guy Maestre only has 6 fights and fighting for a world title…hmhh
Very professional and business like weight in.
No trash talking, no shoving