Former USA amateur star proudly reps Iraq & the Middle East, makes pro debut May 18

By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with former USA amateur star, Jonny “Magic” Mansour, who proudly represents the Middle East and his Iraqi family, makes his long-awaited pro debut on a Top Rank card May 18 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego and shown live on ESPN+. The card is headlined by Navarette-Berinchyk with the co-feature Santillan-Norman Jr. Mansour was a 2023 National Golden Gloves winner and 2X USA Olympic Trials participant.

He talks about his unique path to boxing led by his Uncle Jack without the initial backing of his parents who migrated from Iraq and wanted Jonny to pursue the family business. Mansour delves into his relationship with Ryan Garcia and the aftermath of his fight with Devin Haney and talks about getting tips from Canelo at his gym in San Diego plus gives his prediction for Canelo-Mungia this Saturday and much more in this exclusive interview.