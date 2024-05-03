World-rated Bazinyan escapes with draw Undefeated WBC #3, WBA #3, WBO #3, IBF #7 super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs) and Shakeel Phinn (26-3-2, 17 KOs) battled to a ten round draw on Thursday night at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Bazinynan got all he could handle from Phinn, who pressed the action and seemed to do more. Scores were 97-93 Phinn, 96-94 Bazinyan, 95-95. Boots Ennis defense set Like this: Like Loading...

