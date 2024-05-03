Undefeated WBC #3, WBA #3, WBO #3, IBF #7 super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs) and Shakeel Phinn (26-3-2, 17 KOs) battled to a ten round draw on Thursday night at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Bazinynan got all he could handle from Phinn, who pressed the action and seemed to do more. Scores were 97-93 Phinn, 96-94 Bazinyan, 95-95.
Phinn won that fight…
Here we go again! Too much money / investment involved for Bazinyan to lose a fight unless it’s a KO. Phinn dominated 7 of the 10 rounds! God, even the judges in Canada are as corrupt as the states!