Unbeaten IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) will defend his world title against unbeaten mandatory challenger Cody Crowley (20-0, 9 KOs) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 13, live worldwide on DAZN. In his first fight as a world champion, Ennis will return to fight in his hometown for the first time since November 2018.

Boots Ennis: “I’m excited for my homecoming especially being the first to fight at the Wells Fargo Center, the biggest arena in Philly. I can’t wait to show out and put on a beautiful, dominating, crushing performance in front of my family, friends and supporters while defending and retaining my IBF world title in spectacular fashion. I’m ready to step on any and everybody that’s in my way!”

Cody Crowley: “Ten years ago, I arrived in Las Vegas with a dream of becoming world champion, unbroken by the sport. The only thing left to do is prove to the world in the City of Brotherly Love, that I am an undefeated champion, my spirit is unbeatable and I will fight for those who are too scared to fight.”