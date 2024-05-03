Fighters competing on the undercard for the much anticipated Canelo vs. Munguia went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before Canelo Promotions presents a Cinco de Mayo weekend featuring Canelo Álvarez putting his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against unbeaten Jaime Munguía headlining a Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Featured during the press conference were former world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and Argentine power-puncher Fabian “TNT” Maidana, who duel for Barrios’ Interim WBC Welterweight Title in the co-main event, former world champions Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and Jessie Magdaleno, who meet for Figueroa’s Interim WBC Featherweight Title, and WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis and unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre, who battle in the pay-per-view opener.

MARIO BARRIOS

“This has been a great camp and I’m excited that Saturday is almost here. Respect to Fabian for taking this fight. I know he’s coming with a lot to prove, but I’m going to do whatever it takes to come out with my hand raised.

“The move here to training in Las Vegas has been great for my career. My team and I have continued to add on to what already got me this far in my career and it’s shown in the ring.

“I know Maidana has come a long way. I have no doubt he’s gonna bring the fight. I’m going in there to represent my Mexican and indigenous roots like I always do. I have no doubt the boxing fans will be happy with what they see.

“I have to go out there on Saturday and not only win, but win in grand fashion. Whether it’s by knockout or by controlling the fight, I’m coming with bad intentions like always.

“The welterweight division is stacked. Stanionis and Maestre are both great fighters who I want to face. But I have to get this win to be in those exciting fights.”

FABIAN MAIDANA

“I’m inviting everyone to witness what’s going to be a great battle between me and Mario Barrios on Saturday night. Tune in, because it’s going to be an awesome fight.

“I’ve come here to show what I’m made of. I’m here to take the belt away from Mario and bring it back to Argentina. It’s going to be a great battle.

“My style will be the same that it’s always been. I’m gonna stay true to who I am and adjust to what Mario does. The bottom line is that I’m walking away with that belt. I don’t know how it ends, but I’m going to win this fight.”

BRANDON FIGUEROA

“I’m very honored to be here. I’m always happy to represent my flag and my roots. I can’t wait for Saturday night. I know that everyone up here can’t wait to let their hands go.

“It feels amazing to fight guys like Jessie who are decorated and accomplished. I’ve always wanted to fight the best and here I am on one of the biggest stages of the year. It’s a great opportunity.

“I want to go out there and keep doing my thing. I love fighting and I love everything about this sport. I can’t wait to go in there and put it all together.

“I’m an action-packed fighter. Stacked cards like this with all-action are great for boxing. I’m a fan-friendly fighter and I love putting on a show. I want to make sure that the fans go home satisfied with this beautiful violence.

“This fight ends with everyone winning. It’s a stacked card with Mexicans vs. Mexicans and me and Jessie are ready to put on a show. I can feel the energy from everyone up here. The Mexican fans are electric and I can’t wait to give them a great show.”

JESSIE MAGDALENO

“I’m very excited for this fight. It’s gonna be a fireworks fight on Saturday night. I’m ready to get the show on the road.

“I know I come to put on a show. I always bring it no matter what. I give the fight fans what they want. I look at this as just being the beginning for me.

“A win on Saturday will be something great. We trained tremendously hard for this fight. We’re ready to get in there. It’s going to be an amazing fight for everyone. This is huge for me.

“The fans are gonna be happy. We both come to bring it. May the best man win. It’s gonna be a great fight.”

EIMANTAS STANIONIS

“It’s been a very long time and I’m very happy to be here fighting in Las Vegas. I’m from a small country and there are very few people who make it to this point from there. I’m very happy that my hard work has earned me this opportunity.

“I just want to be back in the ring. When I hear that bell, I’ll be the happiest man on the planet to be in the ring.

“I’ve been training the whole time I was out of the ring. I’ve stayed disciplined and stayed training all the time. I wanted to be ready as soon as the call came.

“I know he’s coming with everything. This fight is do or die for him, but it’s the same for me. Being on this card is a dream come true and I’m ready to do anything I can to keep my belt.

“I’m not overlooking Maestre, because he’s a tough fighter, but of course I want the winner of Barrios vs. Maidana. I want to be a throwback fighter and take on all challengers.

“I’m coming to bring fireworks. I’m prepared to deliver something special and I can’t wait to see everyone on Saturday.”

GABRIEL MAESTRE

“This is gonna be a war. I can’t wait to show everyone the fireworks that will be on display in the ring. It’s going to be a clash of two great fighters.

“I’m used to being the underdog. I was the underdog in both fights last year and you saw how those worked out.

“I don’t know how the fight will go, but I know it will be a battle. Mexican fans deserve a war, and that’s what we’ll give them. It’s going to be a spectacle to remember.

“We fought in the amateurs and I thought I should have gotten the decision. But now we’ve turned the page and are different fighters in the pros. It’s going to be a great fight no matter what.”

JESUS RAMOS

“I’m just excited to be back and prove that I am at the top of this division. I have a tough opponent, and that will make for a more exciting fight. That’s exactly what we want.

“I’ve learned a lot from my first defeat. It was controversial and that made it hard. But it’s made me hungrier and now I’m back to prove where I belong. It’s gonna show on Saturday night.

“Gonzalez has power, but I have power as well. I can also box and I have faith in those abilities. I’m going to use everything I have. I’m ready to go toe-to-toe and give the fans a great show as well. I’m not here to back down from anybody.

“I will get my hand raised by any and all means necessary.”

JOHAN GONZALEZ

“I’m very thankful to be here and I’m happy that my team got me in this fight. I’m very motivated to make Venezuela proud. You won’t want to miss it.

“To be a champion you have to fight the best, and Ramos is one of the best. I’m relying on the work my team has put in. We just have to stick to our strategy.

“I come ready for anything he brings. If I have to go to war, we’ll go to war. That’s what being a fighter is all about.”

VITO MIELNICKI JR.

“I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in. Tune-in Saturday night, because you don’t want to miss it. Expect a dominant performance and fireworks. I’m going to keep getting better each and every fight.

“I’ve been staying in the gym and staying locked in working with Ronnie Shields in Houston. I get amazing sparring and it’s helped get me to this moment.

“Being a part of these atmospheres over and over again allows me to have fun and absorb the moment. I’ve worked since I was seven-years-old to be in a position like this. Now it’s time to put on a show Saturday night.

“Just tune in and expect fireworks and a dominant performance. I have a great opponent in front of me, but we worked very hard to prepare for Cruz. I’m leaving the ring with my hand raised.”

RONALD CRUZ

“I’m extremely excited to be here. I know I’m facing a great fighter, but this is my time. I’m here to shock the world.

“I’ve trained really hard for the last two years getting ready to fight for the world title. Vito is in my way, and all respect to him, but we’re going to put on a show Saturday night.

“I like a challenge. A lot of fighters are afraid to take losses, but I’m not. We have to stop him on Saturday night. You’re going to see the game plan when you tune in. We’ve structured an entire camp to stop Vito and I’m excited to show what we have planned.”