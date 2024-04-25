WBC 2024 Convention lands in Hamburg The World Boxing Council has announced that the city of Hamburg, Germany will host the WBC’s 62nd Annual Convention, from November 17-22, 2024. This is the first time that Germany will host a WBC world convention joining Italy, Spain, England and some other European countries. Canelo-Munguia lead-in show Broner-Cobbs collide June 7 Like this: Like Loading...

