April 25, 2024
Boxing News

Canelo-Munguia lead-in show

A pair of showdowns featuring super welterweights in separate attractions will highlight PBC on Prime Video action taking place Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two matchups will be available via free access to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card.

The live streaming presentation will be topped by hard-hitting contender Jesus “Mono” Ramos (20-1, 16 KOs) taking on Venezuela’s Johan Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) in a 10-round bout, plus Vito Mielnicki Jr. (16-1, 11 KOs) battles Ronald Cruz (19-3-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round fight kicking off the stream. These bouts will lead into a four-fight PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video. PPV price is %89.99.

WBC 2024 Convention lands in Hamburg

