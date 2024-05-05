By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
WBC interim featherweight champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KO’s) of Weslaco, Texas scored a knockout over hometown former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-3, 18 KO’s) on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A crunching body shot by Figueroa put Magdaleno down on his knees. Referee Allen Huggins reached a ten count at 2:59 of the ninth.
