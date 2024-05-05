By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) scored an exciting twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten former 154lb champion Jaime Munguía (43-1, 34 KOs) on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Munguía was more than willing to exchange with Canelo and often got the better of the early exchanges.

The turning point came when Canelo dropped Munguia at the end of round four with a right uppercut.

The momentum then changed to begin the fifth as Munguia fought at a calmer pace. Canelo began to counter effectively with solid shots and swing with the uppercut.

Munguia stayed close inside on Canelo in the sixth and stayed busy, Alvarez worked patiently. Sticking the jab and working with the left to begin the seventh, Munguia was consistent but Canelo attacked with thudding big punches. Munguia came out like a windmill in the eighth, shooting away punches and sticking the jab staying busy, Canelo kept landing big counter shots.

Late in the fight in the ninth, Munguia kept staying busy from a distance, then began to work inside close and connect Canelo with a short rights. In the tenth, Munguia kept coming and throwing punches, Canelo was limited but was landing the more effective punches. In the championship rounds, Munguia pressed and stayed busy in the eleventh, Canelo picked his shots and landed effectively. Sensing the urgency and need to finish strong Munguia stayed close and busy letting his hands go, Canelo stalked and countered. Finishing on their feet the two fighters stood in the center of the ring and embraced after the final bell.

Scores were 117-110, 116-111, 115-112.