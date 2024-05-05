By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
Undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) scored an exciting twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten former 154lb champion Jaime Munguía (43-1, 34 KOs) on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Munguía was more than willing to exchange with Canelo and often got the better of the early exchanges.
The turning point came when Canelo dropped Munguia at the end of round four with a right uppercut.
The momentum then changed to begin the fifth as Munguia fought at a calmer pace. Canelo began to counter effectively with solid shots and swing with the uppercut.
Munguia stayed close inside on Canelo in the sixth and stayed busy, Alvarez worked patiently. Sticking the jab and working with the left to begin the seventh, Munguia was consistent but Canelo attacked with thudding big punches. Munguia came out like a windmill in the eighth, shooting away punches and sticking the jab staying busy, Canelo kept landing big counter shots.
Late in the fight in the ninth, Munguia kept staying busy from a distance, then began to work inside close and connect Canelo with a short rights. In the tenth, Munguia kept coming and throwing punches, Canelo was limited but was landing the more effective punches. In the championship rounds, Munguia pressed and stayed busy in the eleventh, Canelo picked his shots and landed effectively. Sensing the urgency and need to finish strong Munguia stayed close and busy letting his hands go, Canelo stalked and countered. Finishing on their feet the two fighters stood in the center of the ring and embraced after the final bell.
Scores were 117-110, 116-111, 115-112.
Viva Canelo!!!!
Garbage scores!!!
Glad it turned out that way. Munguia hasn’t fought the same level of competition as Alvarez, so his big, undefeated record isn’t exactly what is seems.
Canelo just to good!
Tough fight, both having their moments, but Canelo just having more. Canelo won for sure, but he has slowed down, and is less tricky, but give him his due, well done.
100% agree. He is half a second slower nowadays which is still too quick for the existing competition
Good fight, but are brave and courageous.
I can see improvements on Jaime, we can see Roach’s influence
I think Canelo could’ve knocked mungia out in the 9th or 10th round. Good fight from both and Congrats to Canelo. Now let’s see Benavidez vs Canelo! I got Benavidez, Canelo seems to be declining.
Munguía no tiene que bajar la cabeza porque perdió ante un buen campeón. Según Canelo no tiene nada que buscar ante Bivol, Munguía no tiene nada que volver a hacer frente a Canelo.
Wow! Canelo’s still got it.
Don’t know what fight you were watching Maravilla, but at no point did Munguia have the better of Canelo in the early exchanges. Might of threw a lot of punches which were mostly deflected by Canelos great defensive use of his arms. Not in the same league as Canelo,and yes the judges got it right (for once).
Canelo is still good enough for fighters like Munguia or Berlanga, but he is showing his age and the wear and tear in every recent fight. I think Benavidez could be too much for him at this point in his illustrious boxing career.
Canelo is still a top 5 pound for pound guy! Munguia had moments, but Canelo is just so relaxed and ready that he nullified them fairly quickly. The shot that put Jaime down was beautiful! Even on replay, it was hard to believe how it got through.
The biggest difference between these two is how tight Canelo’s Defense is and how straight his punches are. Munguia definitely looks more complete under Roach, but he leans in and throws more looping shots. He needs to be straighter in every aspect and keep developing that jab. That don’t need to fight a rematch, but if they did I think Munguia could make it much closer.
Good fight! Munguia looked huge compared to canelo! He must have been 20 pounds over at least but, canelo did the job! Anyways, canelo gets to choose who he fights next and the money he wants! He is more of a businessman than a fighter So, business is business and he’s playing smart just as mayweather did! Hopefully, his exellency and all those saudi princes and royals get togheter and agree pay canelo the 150-200 millions that he wants in order to fight the heavyweight benavidez. No money no fight! Benavidez is a high risk cause if munguia looked huge then, benavidez will be even way bigger so, taking a 200 million risk fight is worth every penny! As per munguia, he’s still young and will bounce back soon! Munguia should take an easy rebound fight against berlanga to regain his comfidence! Or if the benavidez fight doesn’t happen, canelo can just choose a very minimal risk taking on berlanga in september as a warm up fight till a big money fight shows up! Haters will always hate but, at the end Canelos bank account just gets bigger regardless of who he fights!
Bring on Canelo vs Benavidez next if he can get back to 168 if not may Mbill
Canelo fought a cruiserweight tonight and schooled him plain and simple and it looked like he did carry him a but regardless Canelo is still P4P there is NO other champion fighting fighters like Canelo absolutely none everybody else ducking dont want to hear about these smaller guys fighting Canelo when they duck their mandatories because their afraid to take an L for less money
Amen. Nobody beats Canelo @ 168lbs.
Nobody!!!
De La Hoya not happy. Word has it He was seen wearing a dress, high heals and a wig trying to hide from Munguia so he wouldn’t have to pay him.
Good fight, hopefully Canelita has the balls to fight Benavidez next…
Arturo. He fought one cruiserweight tonight, taking on another won’t take any more balls. You know what takes balls? Being a keyboard warrior and calling a legend of the game by a ridiculous nickname. That’s big balls. Congratulations for being tool of the site for 3 years running.
Arturo is a bitter man. He hates Canelo. One of the best fighters P4P in the last 10 years. Damn right he’s a LEGEND.
Where is Carlo and his big yapper?
I knew that Munguia just didn’t have enough to beat Canelo. His only positive is that he lasted the distance. De La Hoya loses again. Kudos to Canelo.
De La Hoya said tonight’s fight was going to be a “changing of the guard” and that after this fight and the Garcia-Haney fight, he will have “two fighters who are the face of boxing”. He’s a big loser tonight.
The fight was decided in the 4th round, with Munguia going to the canvas for the 1st time in his career.
The fight changed momentum after the knockdown of Jaime in the 4th round.
Done with the excuse. James Toney always said he would fight anyone anytime. You bring up Benevidez to Canelo, he wants to dance around the issue. Not sure why he is so reluctant…. actually he is not confident. To beat Benevidez, and he can, he will have to fight through the whirlwind. Not sure if he can sustain the pace. Benavidez has a better more educated jab than Mungia to set up his shots. More intelligent, more power, and knows how to control range better. I just don’t see Canelo having the engine to win. Mungia was tough, but his lack of IQ hampered his chances
You make some good points bro but, Benavidez looks awesome against people who are not Canelo. Canelo isn’t going to just let him do his thing all night. Can Benavidez handle the hard counters that will definitely be coming back from Canelo? I really hope this fight happens.
Canelo got schooled by Bivol… Canelo fought a little kid tonight; shame on him…fight Benavidez or Bivol next who are truly your size in every respect…
Another PPV card with ESPN quality fights.