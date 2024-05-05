After retaining his undisputed super middleweight title against Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas, world champion Canelo Alvarez discussed his place in boxing history and his plans for what comes next.

“When I retire, my numbers will say what position I’m in,” said Canelo. “I know there’s a lot of great Mexican fighters in the past, but I’m the best fighting right now. I’m gonna rest and enjoy my family. If the money is right, I can fight right now. I’ve fought everyone and I can do what I want.”

Regarding the fight with Munguia, Canelo said, “This win means a lot. I’m glad that I gave him this opportunity. Munguia is a great guy and a great champion. He’s gonna have a great career. I’m very proud that the whole world is watching us Mexicans.

“I took my time. I have a lot of experience. Munguia is a great fighter. He’s strong and smart. But I have 12 rounds to win the fight and I did. I did really good and I’m proud of it. He’s strong, but he’s a little slow. I could see every punch. That’s why I’m the best.”