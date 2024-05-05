Weights from Tokyo, Japan Set your alarm clock. FOUR world title fights will stream live in the U.S. on ESPN+ Monday morning starting at 4AM ET/1AM PT Naoya Inoue 121.75 vs. Luis Nery 121

(undisputed super banatamweight title) Jason Moloney 117.75 vs. Yoshiki Takei 117.75

(WBO bantamweight title) Takuma Inoue 117.75 vs. Sho Ishida 117.75

(WBA bantamweight title) Seigo Yuri Akui 112 vs. Taku Kuwahara 112

(WBA flyweight title) Venue: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions in association with Top Rank and Teiken Promotions

TV: ESPN+ Canelo, Munguia Post-fight Press Conference Canelo: I can do what I want Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

