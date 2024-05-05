Set your alarm clock. FOUR world title fights will stream live in the U.S. on ESPN+ Monday morning starting at 4AM ET/1AM PT
Naoya Inoue 121.75 vs. Luis Nery 121
(undisputed super banatamweight title)
Jason Moloney 117.75 vs. Yoshiki Takei 117.75
(WBO bantamweight title)
Takuma Inoue 117.75 vs. Sho Ishida 117.75
(WBA bantamweight title)
Seigo Yuri Akui 112 vs. Taku Kuwahara 112
(WBA flyweight title)
Venue: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
Promoter: Ohashi Promotions in association with Top Rank and Teiken Promotions
TV: ESPN+
Now I can say something: Luis Nery 121, looking ripped and not drained, means he is in top shape and a real threat to Inoue. We better get ready for a surprise.