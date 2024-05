Report: Kingry tested positive for PED Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia has allegedly tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug on samples taken by VADA on the day of the weigh-in and day of his fight against Devin Haney, The drug is question is reportedly “Ostarine.” Garcia has denied the allegation. _ Fake news like if I was Donald trump pic.twitter.com/PVg5EW7yLd — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024 Canelo-Munguia Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

