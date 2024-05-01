Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and unbeaten challenger Jaime Munguía squared off Wednesday at the final press conference before their Cinco de Mayo weekend PPV clash this Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez: “This is going to be a great Mexican war. Munguia and I both come to win, but I am going to win and win decisively…I don’t care about experience vs. youth, I’m Canelo. I have everything I need to win and I know exactly what I need to do…I feel better than ever and I’m ready for this fight…Munguia has power and he’s a good fighter. But I’m a strong fighter too and I’m gonna show everyone again on Saturday night…the fight will last as long as it lasts. One thing is for sure, you are not going to want to miss it.”

Jaime Munguia: “Canelo has a great deal of experience and has faced great fighters. I may not have the same resume, but I have youth on my side. I’m going to showcase my capabilities on Saturday night…I’m glad that he wants to knock me out, because I come with the same mentality. I’m gonna knock him out. It’s gonna be a great fight…outside the ring, Canelo has all my respect, but inside the ring, that respect goes out the window.”