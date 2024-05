ESPN+ Weights from Montreal Erik Bazinyan 167.5 vs. Shakeel Phinn 167.3

(NABF, WBA Continental super middleweight titles) Avery Martin-Duval 132.7 vs. Ezequiel Palaversic 130

Thomas Chabot 131.3 vs. Alfredo Jimenez Espino 133.4

Jhon Orobio 139.3 vs. Cristian Palma 139.7

Alexandre Gaumont 157.7 vs. Abdallah Luanja 154.5

Moreno Fendero 161.7 vs. Nicolas Luque Palacios 160.8 Venue: Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Promoter: Eye of the Tiger

