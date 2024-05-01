In a clash between unbeaten light heavyweights, 2020 Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker (7-0, 5 KOs) will meet Ezra Arenyeka (12-0, 10 KOs) for the WBA Gold title on June 15 at South London’s historic Selhurst Park Stadium, the home of Crystal Palace F.C. live on Sky Sports in the UK and Peacock in the USA.

Whittaker has become a viral sensation on social media as a result of his flamboyant showboating and Arenyeka has vowed to punish Whittaker for what he perceives to be disrespectful behavior towards his opponents in the ring.

In the previously announced main event, WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith (19-1, 13 KOs) defends his world title against unbeaten mandatory challenger Richard Riakporhe (17-0, 13 KOs) as he looks to avenge his only career defeat.