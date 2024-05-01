By Ron Jackson

Former two time South African and three time world boxing champion Dingaan “Rose of Soweto” passed away in Mayfair, Johannesburg on Monday. He was 57. Thobela who had been unwell recently was found dead in his flat after he failed to answer telephone calls.

Born Dingaan Bongane Thobela on 24 September 1966 in Chiawelo, Soweto he did well at school and wanted to study to become a teacher, but as his boxing career took off all these plans were left behind.

After making his pro debut on 26 July 1986 Dingaan won the South African junior lightweight and super middleweight titles and also captured the WBO lightweight, WBA lightweight and WBC super middleweight titles.

On 3 October 1988 he won the South African lightweight title on an eighth round technical knockout against Mpisekhaya Mbaduli but subsequently vacated the title.

Thobela won the WBO and WBA lightweight titles and went on to capture the WBC super middleweight title.

In one of the most dramatic moments in South African boxing history on 1 September 2000 at Carnival City near Brakpan he came back after being behind, to score a 12th round knockout against defending champion Glenn Catley to win the WBC super middleweight title with trainer Elias Tshabalala in corner.

In his next fight he lost the title to Davey Hilton in Montreal, Canada and after this it was all downhill as he lost his next seven fights before retiring with a record of 40-14-2; 26.

His passing was a sad day for me as I can still remember the day on 23 December 1987 when a young Dingaan and his trainer Norman Hlabane came to visit me at my home in Edenvale to watch videos of some of the famous fighters.