By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the undefeated #1 WBO welterweight contender Giovani Santillan (32-0, 17 KOs) who is back in action against the also undefeated Brian Norman Jr (25-0, 19 KOs) on Sat, May 18 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego and shown live on ESPN and is the co-feature to Navarette-Berinchyk. Santillan shocked the boxing world when he knocked out the former #1 contender Alexis Rocha, who was in line for a shot at Bud Crawford’s WBO title at the time. Crawford went on to take on Spence Jr. where he became the undisputed welterweight champ. Santillan is hoping a big win against Norman will propel him into a title shot at 147 this year and is open to fight the young stars at 140 looking to move up and has his sights on arguably the face of boxing now, Ryan “KingRy” Garcia.