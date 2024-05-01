Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and challenger Jaime Munguía kicked off fight week Tuesday with Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas. They clash Saturday in a PPV card on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez: “This is a very significant and historic fight with two Mexicans fighting for all four belts for the first time. I’m looking to leave my mark and put my country up high.”

Jaime Munguía: “This is going to be an interesting fight and we’re going to come after him. We’re going to look for him in the ring, and in the end it’s going to be an amazing fight for the fans.”