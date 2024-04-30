By Mauricio Sulaimán

President of the WBC – Son of José Sulaimán

This time, I will try to remember some things that have happened around boxing events, making it clear how destiny is marked for each of us and how boxing is full of surprises every single day and surrounding every event.

One of the great promoters in history, who I remember with great affection, Dan Goossen, adroitly navigated around a number of situations which he sailed into. A long-standing boxing family, there were 10 Goossens and naturally, their company was called Ten Goose Promotions.

Here is one of the great anecdotes.

Back in the late 70’s, Goosen promoted a world championship fight in Chicago involving Pipino Cuevas against Randy Shields.

During the week of the fight, promoters usually go out to dinner and for a walk and why not, to have some fun in the city. Dan, with some of his brothers and his brother-in-law, now promoter, Tom Brown, arrived at the famous nightclub called “Dingbats.” For some reason, the bouncers wouldn’t let them in, but Dan’s charisma and wit flourished and he reached an agreement with the club’s head of security.

They hit it off so well that Dan hired him with his team to be ringside security at the boxing show that Saturday.

They became good friends, and months later Goosen entered him in a contest in Hollywood, “The Strongest Bouncer in America” and to everyone’s surprise he won the contest.

Well, it turns out that none other than Sylvester Stallone saw that program and marveled at the personality of the winning chainman and sent for him to eventually star in a leading role in Rocky III. Yes, the chainman was Mr. T!

That’s right friends, boxing led a club bouncer to become a celebrity and famous all over the world, linking destiny.

* * *

Now, we turn to New England and the region’s prominent promoter, Jimmy Burchfield. There is a very prestigious theater in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where many concerts are held, the “Melody Tent.” Jimmy managed to convince them to have a boxing event for the first time in that place. Current Massachusetts Senator Kip “Top Kat” Diggs against Ralph Chatwick, two popular boxers from the region.

After many problems to be able to install the square ring on the circular stage, the ingenuity and perseverance of the boxing people achieved it. Once everything was ready, a sellout crowd completely filled the room with eight thousand people, and a technician approached uncle Jimmy. “Hey Jimmy, we have a problem. There’s a skunk under the ring.” His immediate reaction was to ask if anyone had a gun! Obviously, the idea was immediately discarded. “Are you crazy? You are going to shoot a skunk in front of thousands on live television?”

The legendary and very popular Vinny Pazienza arrived, the public was eager and restless to see boxing’s main event, and Burchfield resorted to a trick that he once learned about in school.

He asked for a dark blanket, clambered under the ring, and stealthily, yet without fear or trepidation of causing a stink, gently nestled it on top of the critter. Minutes later the little animal was fast asleep in a deep slumber, dreaming sweet dreams, and they were able to usher it out, so a great and aromatic night of boxing ensued. The ingenious sweet smell of success, not to be sniffed at!

* * *

In the mid-90’s, my dad was very tired and not feeling well one night, so he asked me to attend to Oscar De La Hoya and his entire team, who traveled to Mexico City with the legendary promoter Bob Arum for the presentation of the De La Hoya vs. Miguel Angel Gonzalez fight.

My friend, Fernando Beltran, was here, who accompanied me, so I could host them with our traditional hospitality, since it was a group of about 20 people. We arrived at what was one of my dad’s favorite restaurants, “El Cicero” in the zona rosa of México City.

Oscar was at his peak, his Spanish was still not quite in tune, but his love for Mexico was. “Mauricio, what do you think if we show Bob the Cucaracha (cockroach) drink?” This is tequila with Kahlua in a small glass which is set on fire to be drunk with a straw. We ordered a tray of cockroaches while the trio played beautiful bolero songs.

“Hey, let Bob be the first to drink,” says Oscar, and we proceeded to explain to him what it was about. Bob has always loved to party and he immediately agreed. He stood up, took the glass, set it on fire and took the straw. The problem was that we didn’t tell him that he had to do it very quickly and Bob began to suck on the straw slowly, and all the fire went into his mouth! Immediately afterwards, he spat out the burning drink on the table and there was a fuss.

Did you know?…

Bob Arum and Don King, both 92 years old, continue to promote top-level boxing in the world. They have always been enemies, rivals and public adversaries. However, whenever a good fight was to be made, a blockbuster event happened and the world was all aware. Ali, Leonard, Duran, De La Hoya, Trinidad, and so many events happened with them being best friends during the two-to-three-month promotion, only to be enemies once again once the event was over.

Today’s anecdote…

“My son, Don King is arriving and I need you to go pick him up at the airport and I’ll meet you all at the hotel for dinner.” I left in my car and my cousin Manuel in his. Don arrived and got in with me, and Dana Jamison in the back seat. Isidore, RIP, who was Don King’s bodyguard and driver, went with my cousin. He was so noble and kind, so much so that he wouldn’t even hurt a fly, but he looked mighty imposing. Arriving at the corner of Campos Eliseos and Mariano Escobedo, the traffic light turned to red and suddenly a car closed in on us, out they come, four guys armed to the teeth with pistols. Don panicked and started screaming, somehow I was able to calm him down and make him at ease. “Your watch,” they screamed! They relieved Don King of his watch and took off in a tearing hurry.

I was numb, speechless, could not believe what just happened. The light turned to green and as I started off, I spotted a police patrol car at the next corner. I lowered the window and shouted at them, “Hey, we have just been robbed!.” The cops swiveled around and yelled, “Don King, Don King, hello, photo, photo?” We arrived at the Presidente Hotel. My dad, without saying anything, hugged me and smothered me with kisses while Don King asked for a timely triple Cognac, to calm his frazzled nerves.

