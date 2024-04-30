Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority, has announced that if Deontay Wilder gets past Zhilei Zhang in good shape on June 1 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he will face unbeaten Jared Anderson two months later in Los Angeles.

Turki Alalshikh: “The talented Jared Anderson is with us now on August 3rd Riyadh Season card at LA against the “Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder – if he’s ready by then to fight after 1st of June’s fight against Zhilei Zhang. I always believe that boxing would be at its peak when you have young American heavyweights like Jared Anderson which I also believe in his talent and his promising future. my advice to him ‘Focus on your future, training, and commitment and you will reach to your goals.’ Happy to collaborate with Top Rank again – Riyadh Season card 3rd of August in LA, will be one for the history!”