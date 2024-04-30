By Boxing Bob Newman
Sad to report the passing of former world champion Dingaan Thobela. “The Rose Of Soweto” held two versions of the lightweight title- WBO from 1990-1991, the WBA in 1993 and incredibly, jumped up 5 divisions to annex the WBC Super Middleweight title in 2000! In a career that spanned 20 years, Thobela would face 11 world champions, going 3-7-1 in that run and 40-14-2, 26 KOs overall.
Thobela had an undisclosed illness recently and hadn’t been answering phone calls, prompting family to have police conduct a wellness check at his flat in Mayfair, outside Johannesburg, where his body was found. He leaves behind his common-law wife Sandra and two children Ntombi and Dingaan Thobela Jr. Thobela was 57. Rest In Peace champ.
RIP Champ!!
RIP Dingan
The Thobela who outpointed Mario Martinez was a supreme boxer. Was ko’d in his last 2 fights. Could have achieved more but was undisciplined. His best moments were easily 4 divisions below super-middle where he won a title at a second weight. A fight with Brian Mitchell – they were in the same divisions for short periods – and would have been one of the best local match-ups.
Join the ancestors, champ, rest in power.