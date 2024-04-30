April 30, 2024
Dingaan Thobela passes

By Boxing Bob Newman

Sad to report the passing of former world champion Dingaan Thobela. “The Rose Of Soweto” held two versions of the lightweight title- WBO from 1990-1991, the WBA in 1993 and incredibly, jumped up 5 divisions to annex the WBC Super Middleweight title in 2000! In a career that spanned 20 years, Thobela would face 11 world champions, going 3-7-1 in that run and 40-14-2, 26 KOs overall.

Thobela had an undisclosed illness recently and hadn’t been answering phone calls, prompting family to have police conduct a wellness check at his flat in Mayfair, outside Johannesburg, where his body was found. He leaves behind his common-law wife Sandra and two children Ntombi and Dingaan Thobela Jr. Thobela was 57. Rest In Peace champ.

  • The Thobela who outpointed Mario Martinez was a supreme boxer. Was ko’d in his last 2 fights. Could have achieved more but was undisciplined. His best moments were easily 4 divisions below super-middle where he won a title at a second weight. A fight with Brian Mitchell – they were in the same divisions for short periods – and would have been one of the best local match-ups.

