Sad to report the passing of former world champion Dingaan Thobela. “The Rose Of Soweto” held two versions of the lightweight title- WBO from 1990-1991, the WBA in 1993 and incredibly, jumped up 5 divisions to annex the WBC Super Middleweight title in 2000! In a career that spanned 20 years, Thobela would face 11 world champions, going 3-7-1 in that run and 40-14-2, 26 KOs overall.

Thobela had an undisclosed illness recently and hadn’t been answering phone calls, prompting family to have police conduct a wellness check at his flat in Mayfair, outside Johannesburg, where his body was found. He leaves behind his common-law wife Sandra and two children Ntombi and Dingaan Thobela Jr. Thobela was 57. Rest In Peace champ.