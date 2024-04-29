|April 26
DAZN
Yoenis Tellez vs. Joseph Jackson
(super welterweight)
|April 27
DAZN
Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy
(super lightweight)
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme
(super welterweight)
|April 27
DAZN
Peter McGrail vs. Marc Leach
(super bantamweight)
|May 4
PPV
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia
(undisputed 168lb title)
Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno
(WBC interim featherweight title)
Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana
(WBC interim welterweight title)
Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre
(WBA "regular" welterweight title)
|May 6
ESPN
Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery
(undisputed 122lb title)
|May 11
ESPN
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos
(IBF lightweight title)
|May 11
DAZN
Eduardo Hernandez vs. Daniel Lugo
(junior lightweight)
|May 18
DAZN PPV
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
(undisputed heavyweight title)
|May 18
ESPN
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk
(WBO lightweight title)
|May 23
DAZN
Jermaine Franklin vs. Devin Vargas
(heavyweight)
|May 25
DAZN
Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall
(super lightweight)
|May 25
ESPN+
Christian Mbilli vs. Mark Heffron
(super middleweight)
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Fa
(heavyweight)
|June 1
ESPN
Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev
(undisputed light heavyweight title)
|June 1
PPV
Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang
|June 7
PPV
Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs
(welterweight)
Norair Mikaeljan vs. Ryan Rozicki
(WBC cruiserweight title)
|June 15
DAZN
Subriel Matias vs. Liam Paro
(IBF junior welterweight title)
|June 15
PPV
Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin
(WBA lightweight title)
David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk
(WBC interim light heavyweight title)
|June 29
ESPN
Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett
(WBO junior welterweight title)
|June 29
DAZN
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez
(WBC junior bantamweight title)
|July 20
Netflix
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul
(heavyweights)
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
(WBA/IBF/WBO female superwelter titles)
|August 3
TBA
Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov
(WBA "regular" super welterweight title)
