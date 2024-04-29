The July 20 clash between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will not be an exhibition and the result will go on their official professional records.

“Mike Tyson wanted it to be a pro fight. Netflix wanted it to be a pro fight. So I agreed to make it a pro fight,” announced Paul today on social media.

Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has reportedly agreed to sanction the Tyson-Paul fight as a professional eight-rounder with two-minute rounds, 14-ounce gloves, and no headgear.