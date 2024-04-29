Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez opened as a 6:1 favorite over Jaime Munguía and the odds haven’t changed much since then. Álvarez remains around -600 at most sportsbooks.
If you want to see the featured fighters in person for this Saturday’s big Canelo-Munguia card in Las Vegas, the grand arrivals are open to the public and will take place at 2PM tomorrow (Tuesday) in the MGM Grand Lobby.
- 2:30 PM – Eimantas Stanionis / Gabriel Maestre
- 2:45 PM – Brandon Figueroa / Jessie Magdaleno
- 3:00 PM – Mario Barrios / Fabian Maidana
- 3:15 PM – Jaime Munguía
- 3:30 PM – Canelo Álvarez
A no brainer here.
Munguia can do something beautiful by beating Canelo
I remember when Canelo and Chavez Jr fought and they both predicted an all out Mexican war, a fight that will always be remembered and that someone will get knocked out.
Turned out to be more of a boring exhibition sparring session., They both lied and sold out, so this may be the same.
I’ll save my money and wait for the highlights. Maybe then Canelo will have the guts to face Benavidez in the fall…
No compare 2 prospects of boxing with 2 certified boxers
Munguia is the underdog in this case… The world is watching to see if he can deliver. Alvarez’s granite chin will keep him going the distance. The question is… Can Munguia be active enough and accurate to win rounds to steal the decision? Both men are rather predictable in their arsenal of tricks using hooks and crosses. Yet, Munguia is a hungry lion while Alvarez is rather protecting his territory for his legacy. I feel Alvarez will win by UD.
These odds look out of line to me and present a great opportunity to make good money on Munguia.
In this fight I think quality beats quantity.
If Munguia goes forward with his sloppy defense Canelo will be able to rather easily expose him. I hope that Munguia surprises, with patience and ring-IQ, instead of living up to a wild Mexican war.
Nooooooo really?
Vam9s munguiaaaa I’m cheering for you let’s go against the odds
Jose Cotto burt Canelo in their fight. Bivol gave a recent blueprint to beat Canelo.
Is Jaime with Roach in his corner able to do it
Lol Puerto Ricans want to make a statue to jose coto for one fuckn blow he connected to canelo lmao
I think those odds are a bit unfair to Munguia. I’d make Canelo a 3:1, maybe 4:1 favorite over Munguia but not 6:1. Munguia is a live dog in this fight and could give Canelo some problems with his youth, strength, activity, and power.
That’s ok let people make money
Hes no live dog, Vegas priced this fight accurately. Munguia will not be able to find Canelo in the ring.
They are finally ready to cash Munguia out