Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez opened as a 6:1 favorite over Jaime Munguía and the odds haven’t changed much since then. Álvarez remains around -600 at most sportsbooks.

If you want to see the featured fighters in person for this Saturday’s big Canelo-Munguia card in Las Vegas, the grand arrivals are open to the public and will take place at 2PM tomorrow (Tuesday) in the MGM Grand Lobby.

2:30 PM – Eimantas Stanionis / Gabriel Maestre

2:45 PM – Brandon Figueroa / Jessie Magdaleno

3:00 PM – Mario Barrios / Fabian Maidana

3:15 PM – Jaime Munguía

3:30 PM – Canelo Álvarez