360 Promotions inks Karlos Balderas Tom Loeffler's 360 Promotions has announced the signing of lightweight contender Karlos Balderas, (14-2, 12 KOs) to an exclusive promotional contract. The 2016 United States Olympian, trained by Robert Garcia and David Balderas, will return to action on Saturday, June 7 against Gilberto Espinoza Zarate, (13-2, 8 KOs), of Tijuana, Mexico in a scheduled eight rounder at the Chumash Casino Resort hedlined by 'King' Callum Walsh. Canelo a 6:1 favorite over Munguia Ortiz warns Tszyu: I'm ready

