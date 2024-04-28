Unbeaten super welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) made quick work of former world title challenger Thomas Dulorme on Saturday night to set up a mouth-watering August 3 showdown with former WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu.

“I know you’re watching this fight, Tim Tszyu. Just know I’m ready!” said Ortiz. “I just want to fight the best…they bring me opponents and I knock them out.”