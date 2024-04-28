Unbeaten super welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) made quick work of former world title challenger Thomas Dulorme on Saturday night to set up a mouth-watering August 3 showdown with former WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu.
“I know you’re watching this fight, Tim Tszyu. Just know I’m ready!” said Ortiz. “I just want to fight the best…they bring me opponents and I knock them out.”
I’m gonna say I likeTszyu in this fight just because of the activity level. Ortiz has fought under two round in two years against bad opposition. Dulorme was a pretty decent fighter at one time but he’s been completely shot for a couple years now. That matchmaking was a joke. I guess we will see what happens in August, but these last two fights for Ortiz did nothing but pad his record.
That’s Ortiz
It’s just like Mike Tyson.
He was few rounds fighter
Don’t expect them to go distance often since they got the power
If you wana see 12 rounders then watch shakur Stevenson
I think Ortiz will beat tzuyu
Ortiz by ko/tko……44%
Ortiz by decicion 56%
If Ortiz win by ko would be close to 10th round
Carlos brother, he hasn’t shown elite level skills at his own weight. How is he supposed to beat Tszyu? He’s not knocking him out and he won’t outbox him either.
Ortiz doesnt talk shit but this will be a great fight and i think Tszyu is taking this fight too soon after his first loss and nasty cut i think it will reopen but regardless whoever lands the first clean bomb wins this slugfest
Good fighter, but practically every fighter he has beaten is a blown up 140lb fighter. At least when you consider the fighters of note he has fought. They are doing him no favors with this level of opposition. However Tim Tszu while being a natural 154, will be right in front of him the whole time. Intriguing fight. Not sure who to favor. It seems like Ortiz is a bigger puncher, but who takes the better punch. That’s what this fight will come down to. Ortiz has a great jab, but other than that his defense is pretty average.
Ortiz better come in ready for a serious war. Tim would go straight at him and Ortiz would have to earn respect early. Otlrtiz is a big welterweight so the 7 pounds shouldn’t make too much of a difference, but I would still gmtake a stay busy fight to accommodate to 154 before stepping to Tszyu. Good fight if it’s made.
I think Vergil will win by ko or decision
Is this T.Z. fight officially done? I am surprised Ortiz team is taking this T.Z. fight as they usually take weak opposition. i hear reports that Ortiz management is already asking for more money and that they be the main event in August . I hope Ortiz team doesn’t pull out at the last minute or flat out refuse the T.Z. fight. Most Golden boy fighters are so overprotected .
Kinda expecting Tszyu/Fundora II. If I’m Tszyu, that’s the fight I’d want. It’s likely a bigger $$$ money fight, and fans will want a second run at what was a great fight.