The debut card of Dominic Walton’s Teflon Promotions was one to remember. A huge lineup of Philadelphia’s biggest name fighters and future stars saw action on Saturday at the Liacouras Center on the campus of Temple University.

In the main event, heavyweight Andrew “Beast” Tabiti (21-2, 17 KOs) demolished Junior “Hurricane” Wright (20-5, 17 KOs). In the co-feature, light heavyweight Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (31-3, 25 KOs) stopped Daniel Aduku (15-5, 11 KOs) in round five. Other notables in action included heavyweight Joey “Tank” Dawejko (28-11, 15 KOs), who halted Walter Burns (7-2, 5 KOs) after three rounds, and super lightweight “Hammerin’ Hank” Lundy (32-14, 14 KOs), who won a six round split decision over Juan De La Cruz (11-23-1, 7 KOs).

Other Results:

Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy TKO1 Jesus Cruz Silva (middleweight)

Muhsin Cason TKO1 DeShon Webster (cruiserweight)

Dylan Price TKO2 Sebastian Franzolini (bantamweight)

Juan Rivera TKO1 DeAndre Menser (super lightweight)

Juan Marrero KO1 Daniel McCall (lightweight)

Seifullah Jihad Wise W4 Aaron Newmones (welterweight)

Tariq Green D4 Rancy Slanger (middleweight)