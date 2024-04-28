Female flyweight Gabriela “La Chucky” Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) claimed the WBC, WBA, and WBO titles by split decision in a rematch with former world champion Marlen Esparza (14-2, 1 KO), who lost her belts on the scale on Friday. Alaniz pressed the action and won 97-93, 96-94 on two cards. Esparza was up 98-92 on the third card.

Unbeaten NABF welterweight titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) destroyed Jorge Marron Jr. (20-5-2, 7 KOs) in the first round. Two knockdowns from body shots. Time was 1:31.