McGrail dominates Leach 2020 Olympian Peter McGrail (9-1, 5 KOs) returned to his winning ways after suffering a shock KO loss at the hands of Ja’rico O’Quinn Last December. McGrail scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over former British super bantamweight champ Marc Leach (18-4-1, 4 KOs) in a bout for the WBA international title on Saturday night at the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, England. Scores were 100-90. 99-91, 99-91. Results from Fresno, California Tellez shuts out Jackson Like this: Like Loading...

