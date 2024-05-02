“Ryan has put out multiple statements denying knowingly using any banned substances — and we believe him. We are working with his team to determine how this finding came to be and will address this further once we conclude that process.” – Golden Boy
Just use the Canelo excuse. You ate tainted meat. It has allowed Canelo to walk away without penalty several times.
It came to be because he cheated. No matter what happens here on out, he will be known as a cheater. Period.
If he did cheat and proven he cheated, legacy might be tarnished…
This “knowingly” language was purposely used here to suggest the basis for their defense. The rationale here is that if Garcia didn’t know that he was taking PEDs, he should suffer no penalty. It’s such a sketchy way to escape blame. I think they’re all liars. Garcia is a liar. De La Hoya is a liar. They desperately needed Garcia to win this fight by any means. The fact is, they all SHOULD HAVE KNOWN whether or not their fighter was clean, given the risks involved in this sport. Garcia himself SHOULD HAVE KNOWN, and I suspect did know. This is why he bet 12M on himself to win and come in overweight. Garcia, De La Hoya are crooked.
Sounds like we have the judge, jury and executioner already. Does the concept of “innocent until proven guilty” mean anything to you?
These substances does not help you to win a fight but is not correct neither because they both should fight in the same/equal circumstances
But you know anything can happen with crazy Ryan
unfortunately , as seen recently with other fighters that have tested positive for peds , nothing happens, no consequences, and the wbc and boxing commissions will come to their “rescue” if they make money for them ……
ryan learned these cheating behaviors from the canelo team and the trump team. j/k, 😉
This definitely put a spot on Ryan’s victory.
Why they waited this long to announce his doping?