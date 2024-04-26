Ramon Arellano (Arellano Boxing) presents another night of boxing May 23 in Nashville, Tennessee. The site location will be the popular local Mexican restaurant San Jose Fiesta owned by Arellano. The 4 round light heavyweight main event will feature local unbeaten Michael Nelson (2-0, 2 KOs) looking to keep his 0 vs the debuting Jordan Hawthorne-Ranzy.

Unbeaten Ezeqe-el Zayid (3-0, 2 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia will take on Tennessee native veteran Marco Lara(-0-9) in a 4 round featherweight bout. Also on the card will be unbeaten Djibril Diakite of Queens, New York (8-0, 6 KOs) in a 6 round super middleweight bout vs TBA.

“ This will be my third show already this year. Good food, music, people, and boxing. “ said Arellano.

Rounding out the card:

LaTasha Marzolla vs Camille Casson 4 rds welterweights

Jaden Johnson vs TBA 4 rounds light heavyeights

Waris Aminy vs TBA 4 rounds lightweights