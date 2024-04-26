By Mauricio Sulaimán

Son of José Sulaimán / WBC President

During this year I have had the opportunity to hold unforgettable encounters and meetings with many champions of great sentimental value for me and for our WBC. It has been a busy year with a lot of travel, but the most important thing has been those moments with my beloved champions.

Manny Pacquiao

I was with him for several days during my visit to the Philippines. It was very gratifying to see what a so loved person he is. It was impressive to see that he was always the last person to leave the events we went to, signing autographs, taking photos, and making video messages for those who asked him. We talked about topics of great interest, as he has very interesting plans to perhaps still have some high-level fight, although he is also already a promoter of boxing, basketball and pool. A legendary champion adored by everyone in the Philippines and the world.

I also spent pleasant moments during that trip with legendary former champions Erbito Salavarria, Rolando Navarrete and Luisito Espinoza and I had to say goodbye to Melvin Jerusalem who, then traveled to Japan where he won the WBC straw world title.

Naoya Inoue

Considered one of the best boxers in the world today and already the best in the history of the country of the Rising Sun. I visited him at his gym in Nagoya, Japan to present him with his recognition as the best boxer of 2023. There he was with his promoter, another great Japanese champion, Hideyuki Ohashi, who saw his WBC strawweight reign end when he was knocked out in five rounds against the great Ricardo “Finito” López. The language barrier did not prevent us from understanding each other. Inoue won his first WBC light flyweight championship, and he is now a champion in 4 divisions, currently the undisputed super bantamweight champion. His next fight will be on May 6 against the two-time champion, the Mexican Luis “Pantera” Nery; This fight will be in the Tokyo Dome in front of 55,000 spectators and is the first boxing event since February 11, 1990 when Buster Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson.

Also in Japan I said hello to our former champion Takahiro Aoh who is now a trainer at Mr. Honda’s Teiken gym.

Serhi Bohachuk

The new WBC world champion visited Mexico along with his promoter Tom Loeffler. The Ukrainian conquered everyone’s hearts with his dramatic story, as while he is enjoying having won the glory of being crowned champion and about to become a father for the first time, his brother is on the front line defending his country from the Russian invasion. We visited the Ukrainian embassy together and there I met with ambassador Oksana Dramaretskay and three war heroes who are in Mexico where they have found humanitarian aid to obtain their prosthetic legs and arms as well as all types of rehabilitation.

The Fundora Siblings

Sebastián and Gabriela, accompanied by their father Freddy, returned to Mexico City and how they enjoyed it. After accompanying us to the presentation of the beautiful “Tamaulipas” belt for the Canelo vs. Munguía fight, we enjoyed an unforgettable meal, full of laughter, jokes, anecdotes, plans, and dreams. They went to a wrestling show on Friday and once again they took a little piece of Mexico in their hearts.

Deontay Wilder

My dear champion, who held the WBC heavyweight world championship for 5 years, losing it to the current king Tyson Fury. Wilder and I have been very close, but we had grown apart over the last couple of years. We were together in London last week. While seeing me enter the hotel restaurant, he stood up, gave me a hug, and suddenly picked me up! No one had picked me up since I was about 8 years old, and it was a sensational moment. We talked about the great experiences we shared together with my brother Héctor. He was present that historic day when, in the Oval Office of the White House, President Trump granted a presidential pardon to Jack Johnson. We also visited the Holy Father Francis together in what was an emotional and very memorable meeting.

In London I also met our light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and his next rival Dimitry Bivol who presented their fight that will take place in Riyadh on June 1st. After the press conference there was a dinner where I spent an an unforgettable night with Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran, two of his children and “Fula” his beloved wife. Being with Duran is a guarantee of not stopping laughing and he is friendlier than ever.

In addition to these specific cases, I have spent many moments of joy with dozens of champions this year, on Martes de Cafe and at other meetings: Julio César Chávez, Rubén “Puas” Olivares, Erik Morales, Humberto “Chiquita “González, Pipino Cuevas, Rafa Márquez, José Luis Bueno, Cesar Bazán, Rafael “Bazooka” Limón, Ana María Torres, Mariana “Barby” Juárez, Irma García, José Antonio Aguirre, Isaac “Tortas” Bustos and many more.

Did You Know?

In just one month, fights will be contested for the undisputed title (WBC-WBA-WBO-IBF) in four different divisions, something never seen before: Canelo vs.Munguía, Inoue vs. Nery, Fury vs. Usyk and Beterbiev vs. Bivol.

Today’s Anecdote

Deontay Wilder was the protagonist of the last fight that my beloved Dad José Sulaimán ordered as mandatory. One day Richard Schaeffer and Oscar De La Hoya visited my dad in his room in Las Vegas to ask for the opportunity for a boxer and daughter with a sensitive medical condition, who had to work in three different places to pay for the medical expenses. This is how Don José promised Deontay Wilder the opportunity for the championship. In one of the talks in the hospital, when we were dreaming that he was going to recover, he suddenly told me “Mijito, remind me later that we have to order the winner of Stiverne vs Arreola because Wider is the official challenger” I was very curious that he took up that topic all of the sudden and I asked him why. “Yesterday when Don King came to visit me he didn’t let me talk about boxing. He told me he came to be with his brother in peace but I think he didn’t want me to impose a challenger on his champion…Don is very astute.” Eventually Wilder defeated Stiverne to win the WBC title and successfully defended the Green and Gold Belt 10 times.