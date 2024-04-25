Sad to anounce the passing of famed ring announcer Joe Antonacci at the age of 63. We’re told Joe had a massive heart attack. Antonacci ring announced all over including on many major TV shows and promotions. He was known for donating all of his ring earnings to assist injured of retired boxers in need. The family is planning to have a Celebration of Life for him sometime during the summer.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
RIP Joe Antonacci. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord,
and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, Rest In Peace. Amen.
From Wiki:
“Joe Antonacci (ring announcer) (born August 9, 1960 in Ridgewood, New Jersey) is a noted boxing ring announcer and emcee famous for his televised boxing ring appearances in a tuxedo on ESPN’s Friday Night Fights, NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, HBO, Showtime, and GoFightLive.TV. Nicknamed ‘Generous Joe’, he donates all of his ring earnings to assist injured and retired amateur and professional boxers in need, to overcome their disabilities incurred as a result of bouts in the ring, and to amateur boxing organizations. Antonacci also serves as a ring announcer for mixed martial arts fights.”