Heavyweight Jermaine Franklin Jr. (22-2, 14 KOs) returns to his home state of Michigan to take on former US Olympian Devin Vargas (22-10, 9 KOs) in the 10-round main event of the next installment of Salita Promotions’ “Big Time Boxing USA” boxing series on Thursday, May 23, from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit and live on DAZN.

In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated former national amateur champion Joshua James Pagan (9-0, 4 KOs) meets fellow unbeaten prospect Roger Hilley (13-0, 8 KOs) for the “junior” NABF super lightweight belt.