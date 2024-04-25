Heavyweight Jermaine Franklin Jr. (22-2, 14 KOs) returns to his home state of Michigan to take on former US Olympian Devin Vargas (22-10, 9 KOs) in the 10-round main event of the next installment of Salita Promotions’ “Big Time Boxing USA” boxing series on Thursday, May 23, from Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit and live on DAZN.
In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated former national amateur champion Joshua James Pagan (9-0, 4 KOs) meets fellow unbeaten prospect Roger Hilley (13-0, 8 KOs) for the “junior” NABF super lightweight belt.
Franklin Jr is more entertaining than he is good. Fast hands, good movement, very good chin, but no power to bother the good heavyweights. Probably why he was chosen to fight Joshua, and Whyte, especially Joshua.
Devin Vargas, this a joke right! This how you get to the next level by facing a guy who’s 42 years young and coming off 4 straight losses and 2 by KO. Way to go! Salita Promotions’ “Big Time Boxing
I agree. Horrible & predictable main event. The only marqee value Vargas has is announcing him as an Olympian!
Franklin is a more than decent heavyweight and he can crack the top 10 if he continues to improve.
At this point Franklin is nothing more than a glorified sparring partner for the top guys, ranked low end of top 20. Just my dammmm opinion, that’s all folks
very disappointing, was hoping for Franklin to continue to get into better condition/shape and fight a real opponent