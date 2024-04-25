April 24, 2024
Cardenas stops Ramirez in nine

World rated super bantamweight Ramon Cardenas (25-1, 14 KOs) scored a ninth round KO against Eduardo “Koreano” Ramirez (22-4-2, 16 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Cardenas ended a close, competitive fight with a bodyshot. Time was 1:37.

Super welterweight Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs) upset previously unbeaten local hero Marques Valle (10-1, 8 KOs) by split decision over ten rounds. Scores were 96-94, 97-93 Sosa, 98-92 Valle.

Former world champion Ronny Rios (34-4, 17 KOs) won his featherweight debut by fifth round KO against Nicolas Polanco (21-6, 12 KOs). Body shots finished Polanco. Time was :54.

"Chocolatito" Gonzalez opponent named

