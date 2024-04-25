Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez has now confirmed his opponent for the historic return on July 12 at the Alexis Arguello Arena in Managua, Nicaragua. Gonzalez will face former WBA world title challenger Rober “El Huracan” Barrera (27-5 17 KO’s) in a 10-round Main Event. The show will stream live on ESPN+ and ESPN Knockout in Latin America.

Gonzalez will shake off the ring rust after 18 months of inactivity by the time he steps in the ring. “Chocolatito” was last seen in the trilogy against Juan Francisco Estrada December of 2022.

“We are anxious to get back in the ring. This will be a big comeback in my career and I”m grateful it’s going to be in front of my Nicaraguan people,” stated the former 5x world champion Roman Gonzalez.

Rober Barrera on the other hand is ready to shock the world, Hailing from Monteria, Colombia the very same city to great champions with the most notable being Miguel “Happy” Lora who brought great glory to his countries in the 80’s and 90’s.

Barrera comes from a fighting family himself, His brother Ronald Barrera lost to Chocolatito in Nicaragua, Now his brother nearly 10 years later will look to upset the applecart in Gonzalez’ homecoming fight.

“I’m blessed for the opportunity given to me” stated former title challenger Barrera. ” For me this will be revenge of my brother’s defeat who fought Chocolaittio in 2013.”

The first face-to-face took place today at Alexis Arguello Arena with a big turnout of the press.