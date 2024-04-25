By Damien St.Pierre

“Brawlin N Nawlins” is bringing boxing back to the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, MS on April 26. The main event of the night will feature a local heavyweight brawl between current NABF heavyweight champion Jonathan “King” Guidry (20-1-2) of Dulac, LA and Bobby “Bobo” O’Bannon (10-7) in a bout scheduled for 8 rounds.

Guidry who is coming off of his 3 consecutive wins against notable opposition will look to continue his quest to a heavyweight title opportunity once again. He is currently ranked 14th by the WBA. In his last bout Guidry destroyed undefeated Jesus Escalera in 2 rounds, his most notable bout where he gained national attention he was narrowly defeated by Trevor Bryan in a bid for the WBA heavyweight crown.

O’Bannon is a hard hitting crowd favorite from nearby Mobile, AL. O’Bannon has competed in bare knuckle fighting events as of late but has only been in the boxing ring 1 time since 2013. He owns 10 wins as a professional boxer with all of those victories coming by way of knockout.

In what could be the fight of the night on paper at least Golden Meadow, Louisiana’s Victor “Jalapeno” Hernandez will put his 9-0 (8 KO’s) record on the line against Kenneth “The Problem Child” Taylor (14-2-2) of Tyler, Texas in an 8 round bout.

Hernandez is the current NABA Featherweight champion, he won that title with a brutal knockout in his last bout. Jalapeno has been in against tough opposition in his last 2 bouts and this bout will be no different as Taylor is coming off of 3 straight wins and has won 10 out of his last 11 contests. Both combatants share a common opponent in Ira Terry, Hernandez stopped Terry in the opening round while Taylor is 1-1 against Terry. (Decision win and loss).

Both fighters have “come forward” styles and are extremely aggressive in the ring. Hernandez agrees as he stated “this is a don’t blink type of fight, both of us are looking for a big win”.

Local favorite and former IBA Americas middleweight champion Marcus McDaniel (19-1) is scheduled to end an almost 5 year layoff. During his rise McDaniel was one of the top attractions on the Gulf Coast. In his last bout he suffered the lone defeat of his professional career under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden in New York.The New Orleans native will look to climb the ranks once again, the start will be against veteran Manny Woods (17-21-1) of St. Petersburg, FL.

Mississippi native Charles Dale (13-3) is scheduled to take on ring veteran Cleo Pensarvis in a 4 rounds cruiserweight bout.

“The St. Bernard Bruiser” Britney Ruiz (1-0) will take on Jessica Pritchard (1-2-1) of Columbus, OH in a 4 round super featherweight female bout.

Rounding out the card will be Kenner, LA’s Junior Pizzati (4-1) in action against Clayton Ward (1-1) of Cypress, Texas.

A limited number of tickets are still on sale and can be purchased online at HRHCBiloxi.com. Fights are scheduled to start at 7:00PM