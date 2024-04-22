By Joe Koizumi
Photo: Naoki Fukuda
Japan seems to be a hub port of smaller class super fights. WBA super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka (31-2-1, 16 KOs) has decided to fight IBF counterpart Fernando Martinez (16-0, 9 KOs) in Tokyo on July 7. It was publicly announced with the Argentinian in attendance. The unification bout will take place at Ryogoku Sumo Arena, where many aficionados will be expected to watch this showdown of the champions. Martinez said, “I like Ioka’s style as the opponent. I’ll defeat him and bring back both belts to Argentina.” Ioka said, “I have to cope with Martinez’s style and exchange punches with him to finally score a knockout victory.” It will be a very competitive fight without doubt.
Well there you go! Ioka kept trying to get one and he FINALLY did. Martinez is excellent but yet another PBC guy sitting on the shelf collecting dust. Should be a really good fight and it just so happens to be the week after Gallo – Bam…..