By Joe Koizumi

Photo: Naoki Fukuda

Japan seems to be a hub port of smaller class super fights. WBA super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka (31-2-1, 16 KOs) has decided to fight IBF counterpart Fernando Martinez (16-0, 9 KOs) in Tokyo on July 7. It was publicly announced with the Argentinian in attendance. The unification bout will take place at Ryogoku Sumo Arena, where many aficionados will be expected to watch this showdown of the champions. Martinez said, “I like Ioka’s style as the opponent. I’ll defeat him and bring back both belts to Argentina.” Ioka said, “I have to cope with Martinez’s style and exchange punches with him to finally score a knockout victory.” It will be a very competitive fight without doubt.