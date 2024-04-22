By Joe Koizumi

Former WBC bantamweight champ Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs), the Mexican southpaw challenger to “Monster” Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) on this coming May 6, arrived on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. Accompanying his wife and three daughters, Nery said, “I’m fully aware that Inoue is an excellent boxer, but I’m not scared of fighting him. I don’t believe Naoya, in the pound-for-pound ratings, is superior to Terrence Crawford or Gervonta Davis. I’ll knock him out and win the world belts from him.” Reportedly he is already at 127, just five pounds over the super bantam class limit. He has a couple of weeks prior to the highly anticipated super fight at Tokyo Dome.