By Joe Koizumi
Former WBC bantamweight champ Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs), the Mexican southpaw challenger to “Monster” Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) on this coming May 6, arrived on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. Accompanying his wife and three daughters, Nery said, “I’m fully aware that Inoue is an excellent boxer, but I’m not scared of fighting him. I don’t believe Naoya, in the pound-for-pound ratings, is superior to Terrence Crawford or Gervonta Davis. I’ll knock him out and win the world belts from him.” Reportedly he is already at 127, just five pounds over the super bantam class limit. He has a couple of weeks prior to the highly anticipated super fight at Tokyo Dome.
Nery will give it his best attempt, but he is confronting a “Monster.” Inoue will win by KO5. Let’s hope there are no weigh-in “issues.”
Awwwwwww I hope this fight get cancelled
Inoue by unanimous decicion
We saw what happened recently, I mean, nothing is impossible in boxing. Massive betting favorite are being exposed, so, even though Inoue should be the winner in this contest, we shouldn’t forget that Nery is a heavy handed fighter with a big heart
Nery’s only loss was the much taller/bigger Brandon Figueroa who is now one weight clsss higher. This will be a very good fight. Inoue is the betting favorite but unlike previous Inoue opponents this one has a legit chance.