April 22, 2024
Boxing News

JBC suspends Tsutsumi for 6 months

TsutsumiBy Joe Koizumi
Photo by Naoki Fukuda

The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) on Friday (April 19) announced to suspend WBC#8, WBA#10 featherweight Hayato Tsutsumi (5-0, 2 KOs), 24, for six months from April 16 (the weigh-in day) because he failed to make the contracted 126-pound by no less than three and a half pound. Also Tsutsumi was fined 20 percent of his purse due to his violation of JBC’s rules and regulations. Hayato, after the fight, explained that he suffered a fever caused by corona virus infection while training in Las Vegas on March 26. After he came home from Vegas, he couldn’t do good training and eventually had a difficulty making weight. The bright prospect who had won thirteen national amateur belts prior to his entry into the paid ranks, this time with a dark reputation due to this overweight incident, is hoped to make a sound comeback since we know he is so vastly talented that he will certainly follow “Monster” Inoue’s footstep.

