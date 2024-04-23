April 23, 2024
Boxing News

Philly favorites in action Saturday

On Saturday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Teflon Promotions will present a card filled with Philly favorites airing on BLK Prime.

The main event is heavyweight Andrew “Beast” Tabiti (20-2, 16 KOs) against Junior “Hurricane” Wright (20-5, 17 KOs) in a ten rounder. In the co-feature, light heavyweight Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (30-3, 24 KOs) meets Daniel Aduku (15-4, 11 KOs) over eight. Other notables include unbeaten middleweight Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy, unbeaten cruiserweight Muhsin Cason (Hasim Rahman’s brother), unbeaten bantamweight Dylan Priice, heavyweight Joey “Tank” Dawejko, and super lightweight “Hank” Lundy.

JBC suspends Tsutsumi for 6 months

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >