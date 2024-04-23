On Saturday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Teflon Promotions will present a card filled with Philly favorites airing on BLK Prime.

The main event is heavyweight Andrew “Beast” Tabiti (20-2, 16 KOs) against Junior “Hurricane” Wright (20-5, 17 KOs) in a ten rounder. In the co-feature, light heavyweight Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (30-3, 24 KOs) meets Daniel Aduku (15-4, 11 KOs) over eight. Other notables include unbeaten middleweight Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy, unbeaten cruiserweight Muhsin Cason (Hasim Rahman’s brother), unbeaten bantamweight Dylan Priice, heavyweight Joey “Tank” Dawejko, and super lightweight “Hank” Lundy.