WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney weighed in at 140 pounds, while challenger Ryan Garcia came in 3.2 pounds overweight at 143.2. Garcia will now pay Haney $1.5 million ($500,000 per pound). As for the fight, even if Garcia defeats Haney, he will not win the WBC title.

Golden Boy Statement: “Ryan has weighed-in over his contractual weight. He will honor the handshake made at the final press conference yesterday. We have a fight.”

Other Weights:

Arnold Barboza Jr. 139.4 vs. Sean McComb 139.4

Bektemir Melikuziev 167.8 vS. Pierre DiBombe 166.6

John “Scrappy” Ramirez 114.2 vs. David Jimenez 114.8

Charles Conwell 153 vs. Nathaniel Gallimore 153

Sergiy Derevyanchenko 167.4 vs. Vaughn Alexander 167.4

Darius Fulghum 167.4 vs. Cristian Olivas 167.4

Jonathan Cañas 137.6 vs. Markus Bowes 140

Amari Jones 159.2 vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa 160.4

Kevin Newman II 173.4 vs. Eric Robles 177.8

Shamar Canal 135 vs. Pedro Borgaro 135.8

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: PPV