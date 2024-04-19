WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney weighed in at 140 pounds, while challenger Ryan Garcia came in 3.2 pounds overweight at 143.2. Garcia will now pay Haney $1.5 million ($500,000 per pound). As for the fight, even if Garcia defeats Haney, he will not win the WBC title.
Golden Boy Statement: “Ryan has weighed-in over his contractual weight. He will honor the handshake made at the final press conference yesterday. We have a fight.”
Other Weights:
Arnold Barboza Jr. 139.4 vs. Sean McComb 139.4
Bektemir Melikuziev 167.8 vS. Pierre DiBombe 166.6
John “Scrappy” Ramirez 114.2 vs. David Jimenez 114.8
Charles Conwell 153 vs. Nathaniel Gallimore 153
Sergiy Derevyanchenko 167.4 vs. Vaughn Alexander 167.4
Darius Fulghum 167.4 vs. Cristian Olivas 167.4
Jonathan Cañas 137.6 vs. Markus Bowes 140
Amari Jones 159.2 vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa 160.4
Kevin Newman II 173.4 vs. Eric Robles 177.8
Shamar Canal 135 vs. Pedro Borgaro 135.8
Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: PPV
Y did they weigh in 2 days b4 the fight? I thought it was 1 day b4 the fight? BS!! I had 2 make weight the morning of the fight on the same day!!! PANSY’s 2days fighters!!!! ️Kid
yeah your so funny its true though well they will say its for the safety of the fighter.. but in this case its safty for ryan’s mental well being.. if he feels confident to make the fight that way.. so be it.. Credit to Haney for taking it.. but i think money had to do with it too. hhh
Joboxer, I hear ya! I only had to weigh in like that once. I felt so weak, but I won and moved on. These children these days are pampered.
You were crying about weight earlier. Your man is overweight.
Give me a few minutes little fawn, he ain’t my man. You can search all up and down and never find me being a fan of Garcia. When he quit against Davis was a no no. I still wasn’t a fan then either. Little fawn, I will be responding to you on the other worthless post you did.
The weigh in was today…
The weigh in was today (Friday). The fight is tomorrow (Saturday).
The fights tomorrow. Thats a 24 hour weigh in
No surprise Ryan missed weight. Undisciplined and drunk on his own ego.
Him being drunk is probably why he missed weight, all that alcohol is hard to get off when you put it on over time. In any event, it’s a 1.5 mil pill he has to swallow.
Nothing is worse or more unprofessional (except failing drug test). He’s not even close. I was pulling for him to shut Haney and his father up. No longer.. this clown deserves what he gets.. another L
Canyellow failed BOTH drug test and gains weight before a fight however its “legal” since his corrupt management team and WBC adds stipulations and clauses to the contract giving their cash cow as many advantages as possible.
Canyellow failed BOTH drug test and routinely gains weight before a fight however its “legal” since his corrupt management team and their WBC partner, include stipulations and clauses to the contract giving their cash cow as many advantages as possible.
Haney has matured a lot since they were in the amateurs. I expect Ryan to lose…
Haney has matured a lot??? are you f.ing kidding me? he’s still a little boy.
He takes his job seriously. He gets a feather in his cap for that. While he should have a single loss on his resume, you can’t doubt that he’s super talent and does the most he can to win. He’s not some scrub with million dollar talent and a ten-cent work ethic.
He still an imature ah***.
The sad part is this will not hurt his marketability. He has bus loads of followers… unfortunately Ryan is not going away even after he losses this fight.
Oscar said the same thing when asked if a loss will set Ryan back. Oscar answered if he knew the loss was going to happen and said it won’t faze Ryan.
You’re completely right. I hate these “marketable” fighters who make their real living selling themselves on social media. You want my respect? Beat Haney. But he won’t. Unless he gets pounded flat as a pancake, he’ll still sell tickets.
Garcia is a disgrace.
It’s ridiculous that Ryan is making so much money that he can pay half a mil per pound..he hasn’t even won a legit world title… Guys like Barrea and Morales never came close to making that kind of money when they had already won a a couple of real world titles. .. this is what being an Instagram fighter gets you … Money and no real skills to become a true fighter. Sad
Unless Garcia catches him with something, it would not surprise me if this is his last fight. It feels like he is cashing out. I know I am stuck on this…but I think when Campbell dropped him hard like that Garcia did not want this anymore. I think he decided to take the big fights and cash out. He gets the money, plus no one will accuse of ducking the big names. I believe sometimes when people are scared they actually run toward the fire. It gets it over with. Again I am not in his head but that is what it looks like to me.
On a funny note…I bet Gabe Rosado wishes he had that deal with Gilberto Ramirez last year. Imagine how he would have made at $500000 per LB!
Would have been SIX MILLION DOLLARS.
Pete DLH would’ve canceled the event because we all know how disciplined Zurdo is.
Haney doesn’t run into punches so I expect him to pick Ryan apart. Not sure if he can stop him though.
If he was cashing out, then why did he come in overweight and forfeit one and a half million dollars?
Ryan is the worst Mexican fighter I ever seen. I’m not talking about the skills because he got him. He’s just not professional and ethic
When he win he’s Mexican but when he loses and doesn’t make Weight he’s American lol? It doesn’t work that way.
Is the opposite … right now is American if Ryan losses tomorrow will be Mexican
Ryan was stoned at the first press conference and spent the entire training camp on social media talking about conspiracy theories. The only way this will be fixed is when high profile fighters who take it seriously start pulling out of these fights if their dance partners are unprofessional.
I agree. Corrales found that out the hard way. He let Castillo still fight at 3 pounds over and got knocked out for it. Castillo thought he could do the same thing for the third fight but Corrales left him hanging, no paycheck. Served Castillo right.
No it was Diego’s wife that made the call on that one.
Yea but in the fight night corrales was heavier for 3 punds
And eventually corrales did not make the weight I can’t remember against to who
I just viewed the press conference. Garcia is mentally ill.
He’s an attention seeker. This is exactly why he behaves like this. He plays on sympathy. If he’s “mentally ill” he needs to step away from boxing.
He’s Logan Paul except with only 10% of the charisma. At least the Paul brothers don’t pretend to be World Champ material. And they’re way better at the WWE-side of promoting a fight.
I feel bad – Only of the aspect – That Ryan Garcia is not mentally fit to fight. ( Slow Train Crash )
In this regard, he reminds me a bit of Adrian Broner. The difference being Broner was so defensive as a fighter that you knew he wasn’t gonna take real incoming fire. He might lose badly, but he wasn’t going get his lights turned out. Garica may not get dropped cold in this one, but he won’t win and will eventually get knocked stupid.
I thought about about watching the fight, if anything just so I could see Scrappy Ramirez and Charles Conwell on the undercard. However, I think I’m gonna to the pro show at Commerce Casino in LA tomorrow instead.
I used to go to those shows at Commerce back in the day
UNPROFESSIONAL! UNDISCIPLINED! Missed weight! Loses badly in fight! Then Fails drug test!!! Trust me……
He may be finished as a top fighter i.e. I’m saying this BEFORE the fight!!!
Mayweather did it too, old trick. Look at fight against Marques, he was heavy and smiled about it.
And he called for the catch weight too
You think of the all the fighters that have literally died trying to win a championship belt, or after a long hard fought career never had the opportunity to face a top fighter because he never had a big promotion behind him, then you got Garcia who has talent, speed, and a boat load of the best trainers and advisers around him and all he seems worried about is what’s on his phone. After { i am not a Haney fan } Haney destroys him and Golden Boy and his trainers dump him Garica still won’t get what he’s done, that will come years later.
This is why Ryan will never be a champion. He’s drinking beer, missing weight, and unprofessional. He’s breaking down. We’ll see if he shows up tomorrow.
Just a lil gratuity for the destruction he’s gonna levy.
Did I just watch a video of him drinking a beer w/ his clothes on… while on the scale?!?!
3,4,5 or 6 pounds extra will not make a difference, queenry will take another beating, regardless! Haney tends to bulk up the day of the fight anyways! Same day weighing should be mandatory to keep all this heavy uffckers like benavides who puts up like 30 pounds as a natural cruiserweight on fight night to his advantage against small guys!
Haney shuts him out on the card and shuts his mouth for at least one night. Garcia is a fool
Typical cheat move. Come in overweight, pay the fine but give yourself a size advantage to better your chances of winning. Should be mandatory weigh-ins along the way and weight isn’t made the day before the fight, you either sweat off the weight until you do make the weight, or the fight gets cancelled and you get fined and disciplined by the sanctioning body.
Haney is going to do a lot more than just win tomorrow night.
Haney is going to FK Garcia up.
Sorta reminds me of a fix! Who is reserve fighter in case Garcia pulls out last moment?
Queenry is just one fight/beating away from developing a serious mental disbalance requiring very extensive psychological theraphy! This dude is not in all there, much less ready for a fight of this magnitude! Too much money was already invested and big losses are in the horizon due to poor ppw sales to make it worst! Haney wins via “no mas” in the 8th.
I can see Ryan getting absolutely smashed, maybe KOD early, and then saying he don’t care, didn’t take nothing seriously, made so much money, and then having a meltdown. How can you put your faith in paying your hard earned bucks for this fight? Who knows if Ryan even tries or even turns up!
