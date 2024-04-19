By Jeff Zimmerman

Junior middleweight contender and undefeated rising star Xander Zayas returns to the ring Sat, June 8 to face former interim world champ Patrick Teixeira at Madison Square Garden and live on ESPN. Zayas, only 21, appears to be the next in line of Puerto Rican greats and sees Teixeira as a step-up fight in the process. Zayas talked about the fight as well as the big one Saturday – Haney vs. Garcia. He also gave predictions on Canelo-Mungia, Beterbiev-Bivol and Fury-Usyk as well as his thoughts on Tyson-Paul plus paid respect to fellow Puerto Rican legend Amanda Serrano who gets the long-awaited rematch against Katie Taylor and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.

