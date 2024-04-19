By Jeff Zimmerman
Junior middleweight contender and undefeated rising star Xander Zayas returns to the ring Sat, June 8 to face former interim world champ Patrick Teixeira at Madison Square Garden and live on ESPN. Zayas, only 21, appears to be the next in line of Puerto Rican greats and sees Teixeira as a step-up fight in the process. Zayas talked about the fight as well as the big one Saturday – Haney vs. Garcia. He also gave predictions on Canelo-Mungia, Beterbiev-Bivol and Fury-Usyk as well as his thoughts on Tyson-Paul plus paid respect to fellow Puerto Rican legend Amanda Serrano who gets the long-awaited rematch against Katie Taylor and much more in this Fightnews.com® exclusive interview.
For me, they’ve built him very well. He’s dominated his fights for the most part, but he hasn’t been in with someone who he can blowout in several fights, like a few years; and he’s experienced some resistance. Now he fights a guy who used to have a mini belt, beat Carlos Adames and is still just 33 and not too far past his best. This is a good next step in my opinion.
Lucie, I know we differ in opinion on him; however, I will agree this is a good step up for him. Has teixiera been active lately that would be my only question? If so, it could be revealing either way. I’m hoping that he has, so if zayas does very well then someone says well the other dude hasn’t fought. You know what I’m saying?
well Teixeira is on a a 3 fight win streak and has been active recently he did hit a 3 loss skid but like i said has bounced back so yes a good test for Zayas
Yeah, we do disagree on Zayas but, Teixeira’s been active, like Boxing Historian said. He literally just fought like a month ago and I think this fight was originally scheduled for January or February, so he’s taken a fight while they’ve rescheduled.
I hope Xander goes far in this sport as he’s very likeable and talented. I’ll be rooting for him.