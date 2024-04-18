WBC super lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and super lightweight contender Ryan “KingRy” Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) did not face off at the final press conference for their PPV clash on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Promoter Oscar De La Hoya promised they would face off at tomorrow’s weigh-in.

Ryan Garcia: “I’m ready to kick ass. I’m going in there to f**k this man up. You don’t understand. I’m going to f**k him up. You don’t know what I’ve been training like. You don’t know the vision I have. I’m on fire!”

Devin Haney: “This is not an easy fight, but it is a fight that I will make look easy…all his antics and everything that he’s been doing will betray him.”