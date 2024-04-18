By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

In Japan, a failure to make weight is a crime to be severely criticized and punished logically and morally. Therefore, our boxers endeavor to make weight to have this sports fair and square. So, Luis Nery had been suspended indefinitely by the JBC though lately revoked to materialize his WBC mandatory shot at “Monster” Naoya Inoue as ordered by the WBC. Under our strict circumstances undefeated highly expected prospect WBC#8, WBA#10 featherweight Hayato Tsutsumi shamefully failed to make weight by no less than three and a half pounds against ex-WBA bantam ruler Anselmo Moreno in a 126-pound contracted bout in Tokyo, Japan.

Tsutsumi (5-0, 2 KOs), 129.5, displayed his superior physical power and finished currently WBA#9 Panamanian Moreno (43-7-1, 15 KOs), 125.25, at 2:45 of the third round in a scheduled ten on Wednesday. The audience jeered his overweight scandal rather than praised his victory after he dropped the 38-year-old soldier twice and for the full count.

Hayato, fourteen years his junior at 24, had been regarded as “Next Monster” to follow Inoue’s footsteps, but his reputation fell to the ground since he previously cancelled an important bout with then WBA#15 feather Luis Moncion Ventura reportedly because of fever last October (though they eventually faced with Tsutsumi emerging victorious on the last New Year’s eve).

The fast-handed Hayato might be such a genius as to be compared with Monster Inoue. Having compiled an excellent amateur mark of 88-6, 26 stoppages, Tsutsumi won thirteen amateur national championships including the national bantam title with adult contestants when he was just a high school student in 2017. After his entry into the paid ranks, he so quickly acquired the vacant OPBF feather belt in his only third bout to prove his highly touted talent and made the record in May last year.

Just after the victory Hayato wholeheartedly apologized to Moreno as well as the audience, saying, “I’ve tarnished the name of boxing, and truly feel sorry to Moreno. I’ll seriously reflect on my mistake.” Despite our home-towner’s win people were disgusted at Tsutsumi’s violation of the contract weight (126 pounds) and unfairness therein. He will be duly suspended for at least six months by the JBC. But Hayato will come back, we hope so.

Promoter: Shisei Promotions.

