WBC super lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and super lightweight contender Ryan “KingRy” Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) hosted a media workout at the historic Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn to promote their PPV clash on Saturday night.

Devin Haney: “I mean none of Ryan’s antics has really gotten under my skin. I’m a true professional. When I get into that ring, I am going to do my job. No matter how I feel, no matter what Ryan shows up, or whatever he says. He can say whatever he wants to say. I am going to let my hands talk in the ring on Saturday night…I just want to show how I am levels above this guy.”

Ryan Garcia: “It’s right in front of your face! How am I going to miss weight?! I am just a motherf***er on a mission. I am still here, I am strong, and I am ready to destroy him. If Devin doesn’t land face first, then I did something wrong…the social media is all just noise! I post something and then people think I’m crazy. I know what I am doing, and I’m in the middle of a promotional fight.”