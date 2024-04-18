WBC super lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and super lightweight contender Ryan “KingRy” Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) hosted a media workout at the historic Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn to promote their PPV clash on Saturday night.
Devin Haney: “I mean none of Ryan’s antics has really gotten under my skin. I’m a true professional. When I get into that ring, I am going to do my job. No matter how I feel, no matter what Ryan shows up, or whatever he says. He can say whatever he wants to say. I am going to let my hands talk in the ring on Saturday night…I just want to show how I am levels above this guy.”
Ryan Garcia: “It’s right in front of your face! How am I going to miss weight?! I am just a motherf***er on a mission. I am still here, I am strong, and I am ready to destroy him. If Devin doesn’t land face first, then I did something wrong…the social media is all just noise! I post something and then people think I’m crazy. I know what I am doing, and I’m in the middle of a promotional fight.”
I’d even stake my life on Haney’s victory!
Yea I believe you
Wise choice. Ryan may never become a champion. The Rolly right was his only chance and Rolly ran from him.
Ryan look big strong and hydrated
If he makes the 140 Haney is in trouble
Haney always looks bigger than his opponent come fight night. He looked like he was 25 pounds heavier than Lomachenko when they fought.
That sounds like an excuse. Pernell and Manny were always smaller and found a way. Mike Tyson was smaller. Rocky Marciano was smaller. I can go on and on.
haney was easily two divisions bigger than Loma, and there is a reason why he would not give Loma a rematch. #1 He knew he was lucky to escape with a decision. #2 he was struggling to make weight.
But anyhow I’m staying with Haney by decison.
The odds are worth a flyer on Garcia for his fans, but not worth laying down on Haney. the only way garcia wins is by ko as he cannot outbox haney over 12 rounds.
Garcia definitely looks healthier than he did against tank so the weight will help.
But Haney wins easily if he stays back and jabs and boxes smartly. But if he attempts to go to the body with the right hand I could see Garcia’s counter left catching haney and putting him down. That’s Garcia only chance to win in my opinion, with a counter on a mistake by Haney.
But I will not be betting on this one.
Go home and get your shine box. Pot Smoking Ryan is going to get smoked.
Garcia has the hand speed to offset any fighter’s offense. However, Garcia’s defense is going to be his problem in this fight. As a fight progresses, Garcia tends to get lazy with his defense and his head sits straight up as a target. Haney’s jab and lateral movement will create problems for Garcia. Garcia will soon realize his offense alone will not work in this fight. His defense is mandatory for a win. Haney UD.
– I have decided to go to NYC on fight day, and patiently wait for ticket prices to drop like a rock.
– NYC here I come (again) !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Lets stop pretending we don’t know Haney is going to win. Some will used excuses about weight. They are the same weight and size. Haney has been sharpening his tool while Ryan has been a social medial star. That is the major difference. Ryan was in Canelo’s camp and had the opportunity to get better and test himself years prior to this fight and he chose not to.
Bottom line, point blank. Haney is going to fk Ryan Garcia up. Haney by TKO or KO. Unsure of which round.
I hope Haney flattens this punk ass!
A Garcia win would be a shocking upset. This seems to be one of the easiest big fight picks. Haney should get the ko.