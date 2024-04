Broadway Boxing weights from Philly George Arias 228.6 vs. Skylar Lacy 251.9

Roney Hines 247.8 vs. Robert Hall Jr. 240.8

Romuel Cruz 122.5 vs. Robin Ellis 121.4

Erron Peterson 165.3 vs. Raheem Davis 167.3

Kestna Davis 158.7 vs. Abdalla Nagy 153.8 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Promoter: DiBella Entertainment

