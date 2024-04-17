Former undisputed lightweight champion and current WBC super lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is more than an 8:1 favorite for his upcoming PPV title defense against “King” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) on Saturday in Brooklyn.

Haney opened as a -550 favorite, but has been bet up to a -850 favorite in the final days before the fight.