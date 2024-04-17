Former undisputed lightweight champion and current WBC super lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is more than an 8:1 favorite for his upcoming PPV title defense against “King” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) on Saturday in Brooklyn.
Haney opened as a -550 favorite, but has been bet up to a -850 favorite in the final days before the fight.
Yesssss thank you bettors
I’m ready to make money with Ryan
Unless Garcia is producing the greatest acting performance of the year, he should rather be getting psychological assistance than stepping into the ring against one of the best fighters in the sport.
That’s about right. Ryan’s mental state (even before the crazy posts) is the weakness. At this level, the mental component is extremely important. Garcia is highly skilled, quick hands, great power mainly in the left hook which Haney will negate. Haney wins comfortable decision or possibly late knock out. But I’d like to see Garcia win if only to humble Haney and shut his father up.
Props to Ryan Garcia for only wanting to fight the best of the best. Not like Canela who is terrified of Benavidez, Ryan steps up for the tough fights. I believe the one who will win is the one with the best chin. My gut says Haney wins this one.
Quitter vs. the race baiter. Waste of time fight.