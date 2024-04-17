More than three years since his last ring appearance, former super welterweight world title challenger Brandon Adams (23-3, 15 KOs) returns to the ring in a ten-rounder against Ismael Villarreal (13-2, 9 KOs KOs) on Friday night on DAZN from the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Adams was last seen stopping current WBC interim 154lb world champion Serhii Bohachuk in eight rounds back in March 2021.

Adams-Villarreal is part of a 154lb tournament that also features Francisco Veron 13-0-1, 10 KOs) against Angel Ruiz (18-2-1, 13 KOs) in the other bracket.

The fighters are fighing in a compact 18×18 ft ring.